OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County, Dayton tonight

Dayton police is also conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight with members of the Montgomery County OVI Task Force.

The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. to midnight in the area of Needmore and Wagner Ford roads.

Dayton police is also assisting with the checkpoint on state Route 48.

The OVI task force aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related crashes and fatalities in the region. The checkpoints help deter motorists from impaired driving and assist officers in arresting impaired drivers.

Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should designate a sober driver or make travel plans before drinking.