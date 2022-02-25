Owners of Rose & Remington open new furniture store in Warren County

“There’s so much going on here in Lebanon,” Dennis said. “There are a lot of new businesses and restaurants and there seems to be a lot of development.”

Furniture purchased at the store can be taken home same day or with scheduled delivery with a third party delivery service.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The store is co-owned by Kristen Ponchot along with her mother, Dee Alexander; and her brother, Nate Alexander.

Caption Alexander's Design Center in Lebanon features affordable, comfortable contemporary furniture. The new store is located at 201 S. Broadway, Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED Caption Alexander's Design Center in Lebanon features affordable, comfortable contemporary furniture. The new store is located at 201 S. Broadway, Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED

The family team also operates Rose & Remington and Burlap & Birch. Rose & Remington was named after Pinchot’s twin children. Dennis said there are 23 Rose & Remington locations and multiple new stores opening in 2022; seven Burlap & Birch locations with two new stores opening in Indiana and Kentucky later this spring.

Rose & Remington features women’s apparel, while Burlap & Birch features contemporary and affordable home goods, home décor, and gifts.

New Rose & Remington location

Rose & Remington will open a store at the Dayton Mall on Friday, March 4 near First Watch at 2830 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

The new Rose & Remington Dayton location offers nearly double the selection of clothing, home décor, beauty & gifts. In addition, the store’s design is completely unique to any store in the area with it’s contemporary style.

Over the next few years, Rose & Remington plans to open 40 additional locations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas and surrounding states, according to Dennis.

“This store is an experience-based store for all your shop therapy needs,” Dennis said.

Later this spring, Rose & Remington will be relocating its store in Mason to a larger space just two doors down from the existing storefront. Dennis said this location will also be a lifestyle center offering a wide selection of contemporary and affordable clothing, jewelry, accessories, home décor, beauty, and gifts.