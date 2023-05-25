Pair accused of lying about location of missing Piqua woman found dead in Shelby County

A man and woman are accused of lying about the whereabouts of a missing Piqua woman who was later found dead in Shelby County.
Julie Jenkins, 43, and Danel King, 51, are both facing one count of obstructing, according to Miami County court records. King was also charged with one count of possession of criminal tools.
Piqua detectives found 40-year-old Charlenea O’Neal dead outside Port Jefferson in Shelby County on May 17.
O’Neal had previously been reported missing, according to the police department. It is not clear what caused her death.
While investigating O’Neal’s disappearance, officers arrested Jenkins and King on preliminary drug and obstruction charges.
King and Jenkins are accused of preventing police from finding O’Neal and lying about her location, according to court records. King reportedly used his vehicle to transport her body and then left her on the side of the road.
King pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday and his bond was set at $25,000, according to court documents. Jenkins pleaded not guilty Thursday. Her bond was set at $1,000.
