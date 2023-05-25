X

Pair accused of lying about location of missing Piqua woman found dead in Shelby County

Local News
By
53 minutes ago

A man and woman are accused of lying about the whereabouts of a missing Piqua woman who was later found dead in Shelby County.

Julie Jenkins, 43, and Danel King, 51, are both facing one count of obstructing, according to Miami County court records. King was also charged with one count of possession of criminal tools.

Piqua detectives found 40-year-old Charlenea O’Neal dead outside Port Jefferson in Shelby County on May 17.

ExploreREALTED: Missing Piqua woman’s body found in Shelby County; 2 in custody

O’Neal had previously been reported missing, according to the police department. It is not clear what caused her death.

While investigating O’Neal’s disappearance, officers arrested Jenkins and King on preliminary drug and obstruction charges.

King and Jenkins are accused of preventing police from finding O’Neal and lying about her location, according to court records. King reportedly used his vehicle to transport her body and then left her on the side of the road.

King pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday and his bond was set at $25,000, according to court documents. Jenkins pleaded not guilty Thursday. Her bond was set at $1,000.

In Other News
1
Election recount confirms Xenia Twp. road levy was rejected by five...
2
‘Indomitable spirit.’ AF Museum Foundation honors 475 new names on...
3
Dayton man pleads guilty, sentenced in wife’s stabbing
4
Milestones in the lives of 2023 graduates
5
Miami Valley valedictorians and salutatorians

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top