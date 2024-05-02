Paving project stretching from Kettering to Dayton Mall expected to cause delays

The 3.6-mile project will take about a month to complete, depending on weather conditions, according to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner. The work is necessary because the road was last resurfaced in 1995 and its surface is in bad condition, Gruner said.

“We’ve been getting a fair number of complaints about some rough areas, potholes and things, so it will be a new surface that will last for quite a while,” he said.

The existing surface will be milled off, one to one-a-half inches; all manhole lids, water valves and monument boxes will be replaced or adjusted to grade; the existing raised pavement markers will be replaced, new striping will be applied, and an asphalt rejuvenator, which helps asphalt last longer, will be applied to the surface, he said.

That is going to give vehicles “a nice, smooth surface to ride on,” Gruner said.

The project’s scheduled completion date is May 31, weather permitting, Gruner said.

Flaggers will work to guide motorists through the area. Much of Mad River Road is only two or three lanes.

“There’ll be some congestion because of that,” he said. “We suggest people take alternate routes, if they can.”

Total cost of the resurfacing project is listed at about $892,000. That includes $548,873 in Federal Surface Transportation funds awarded by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, $200,000 in Ohio Public Works Commission funds, and $142,939 in Montgomery County Engineer funds, Gruner said.

The federally funded resurfacing project is separate from the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office’s annual resurfacing program, Gruner said. The John R. Jurgensen Company, the low bidder on the project, is carrying out construction, which launched this week at the Kettering corporation line.