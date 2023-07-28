BreakingNews
Sunny, hot today; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning for some
X

Payroll Project: Greene County’s highest paid employees

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By Lillian Wolford, Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

Greene County paid 59 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The sheriff’s department had 25 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

ExploreSearch public employee salaries: 5 things to know about our Payroll Project

The highest paid Green County employees last year were:

1. John LaRock, developmental disabilities superintendent: $185,158

2. Brandon Huddleson, county administrator: $176,670

3. David Hayes, prosecuting attorney: $153,520

4. Dennis McManes, common pleas court logistics coordinator: $143,771

5. Adrian King, executive director of the public defender’s office: $141,732

6. Melissa Howell, health commissioner: $134,377

7. Suzanne Schmidt, first assistant prosecuting attorney: $130,918

8. Jason Allen Tincu, sanitary engineering director: $130,514

9. Stephanie Goff, county engineer: $124,133

10. Beth Rubin, job and family services director: $123,025

In Other News
1
Options, resources available to help avoid Medicaid taking your assets
2
‘I’m going to be homeless’: Ohio Medicaid collects $87.5M from families...
3
Xenia Municipal Court certified to begin addiction recovery docket
4
Firearms are being turned into machine guns by criminals in the Dayton...
5
How often does Dayton hit 95 or 100 degrees? Probably less than you...

About the Author

Lillian is currently interning for the Dayton Daily News team while studying journalism at Cardiff University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top