Payroll Project: Greene County’s highest paid employees

Greene County paid 59 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.
The sheriff’s department had 25 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.
The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.
Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.
The highest paid Green County employees last year were:
1. John LaRock, developmental disabilities superintendent: $185,158
2. Brandon Huddleson, county administrator: $176,670
3. David Hayes, prosecuting attorney: $153,520
4. Dennis McManes, common pleas court logistics coordinator: $143,771
5. Adrian King, executive director of the public defender’s office: $141,732
6. Melissa Howell, health commissioner: $134,377
7. Suzanne Schmidt, first assistant prosecuting attorney: $130,918
8. Jason Allen Tincu, sanitary engineering director: $130,514
9. Stephanie Goff, county engineer: $124,133
10. Beth Rubin, job and family services director: $123,025
