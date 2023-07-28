Payroll Project: Greene County’s highest paid employees

Greene County paid 59 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The sheriff’s department had 25 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Green County employees last year were:

1. John LaRock, developmental disabilities superintendent: $185,158

2. Brandon Huddleson, county administrator: $176,670

3. David Hayes, prosecuting attorney: $153,520

4. Dennis McManes, common pleas court logistics coordinator: $143,771

5. Adrian King, executive director of the public defender’s office: $141,732

6. Melissa Howell, health commissioner: $134,377

7. Suzanne Schmidt, first assistant prosecuting attorney: $130,918

8. Jason Allen Tincu, sanitary engineering director: $130,514

9. Stephanie Goff, county engineer: $124,133

10. Beth Rubin, job and family services director: $123,025