Payroll Project: Springfield city doubles six-figure earners in 2023

The increase of police making over six figures is due to pay increases for officers, sergeants and lieutenants that went into effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to Springfield Human Resources director Jim Bodenmiller.

Chris Armstrong, president of the Springfield Police Patrol Association, said the top pay for a patrol officer in the new contract is about $79,000.

“The reason why they’re making over $100,000 a year is because the city is failing to meet their city charter requirement as far as manning, so they have all these guys working a boatload of overtime,” he said.

He said the city hasn’t met the mandating staffing level of 124 officer since 2013, even after voters in 2017 agreed to a 0.4% income tax increase meant to hire six additional officers to combat the heroin epidemic, among other things.

The Springfield Fire Department had just 14 employees making over six figures in 2023, down from 15 in 2022.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

The highest paid Springfield employees last year were:

1. Bryan Heck, city manager: $187,919

2. Brian Miller, fire chief: $167,884

3. Thomas Franzen, assistant city manager/economic development director: $167,825

4. Christopher Moore, service director: $163,108

5. Jill Allen, law director: $159,834

6. Allison Elliot, police chief: $152,406

7. Shannon Meadows, community development director: $148,530

8. Katie Eviston, director of finance: $147,095

9. James Bodenmiller, human resources director: $141,523

10. Michael Kranz, police captain-cs: $140,606