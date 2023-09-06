Payroll Project: Washington Twp.’s highest paid employees

BreakingNews
By Julia Haines
44 minutes ago
Washington Twp. paid 41 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The fire department had 36 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Washington Twp. city employees last year were:

1. Jesse Lightle, township administrator: $202,001

2. Scott Kujawa, fire chief: $150,857

3. Mark Metzger, recreation facility director: $139,112

4. 2Joshua Augustine, battalion chief: $137,241

5. Michael Guadagno, battalion chief: $133,265

6. David Schmolinsky, fire lieutenant: $130,972

7. Joel Holbrook, battalion chief: $128,287

8. Nicholas Bergman, deputy fire chief: $124,482

9. Brendan Harnish, fire lieutenant: $124,114

10. Troy Bonfield, battalion chief: $122,155

About the Authors

Julia Haines
