Payroll Project: Xenia’s highest paid employees

The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments.

The top paid Xenia employees in 2020 were:

1. Jeffrey Bruggeman, fire captain: $164,497

2. Brian Brennaman, fire captain: $137,452

3. Fred Barker, police officer: $134,944

4. Brent Merriman, city manager: $132,546

5. Steven Lane, police captain: $131,118

6. Christin Stutes, police captain: $125,236

7. Michael Bogan, deputy chief: $121,498

8. Donnette Fisher, law director: $119,594

9. Cory Stroup, lieutenant: $119,255

10. Thomas Norris, fire captain: $119,196