RTA bus drivers in demand, some paid $100K+ last year

Each cashed out more than $20,000 in unused leave.

The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments. Go to our website for a searchable database of public employee payrolls over $50,000.

RTA has 230 big bus drivers and is looking to hire 30 to 40 more. They also have 75 drivers for small buses and could use 10 more.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

“RTA is promoting the career aspects of being a bus driver,” Ruzinsky said. “Our top pay is more than fair, benefits are good, and job security is there.”

Becoming an RTA driver requires a good driving record and ability to pass drug tests and background checks. Agency officials say they will train applicants for a commercial drivers license “for those looking for a career.”

RTA bus drivers start at $16.55 an hour, $33,592 a year, and after seven years progress to $27.58 an hour, or $57,366. Overtime and other types of special pay can send pay much higher. Previous Dayton Daily News reporting has found RTA drivers can make more than $100,000 in non-pandemic years.

The staffing shortage isn’t unique to RTA. Finding drivers is a widespread challenge affecting commercial trucking, school districts and waste haulers.

Mike Zimmerman, spokesman for Montgomery County’s workforce development office, said they have funded training for hundreds of displaced workers wanting CDLs last year — a program that can be completed in five weeks. But demand for drivers is apparently still outpacing supply.

RTA ridership is eking back up. Rides dropped from about 800,000 in May 2019 to 400,000 in May 2020. It was closer to 500,000 in May 2021.