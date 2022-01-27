Pentagon: Wright-Patterson personnel placed on ‘heightened preparedness’

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel are among the military units being placed on an elevated alert posture in response to concerns that Russia will execute a further incursion into Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman said Thursday afternoon.
The spokesman, John Kirby, declined to identify all the units placed on a heightened alert posture but he did mention Wright-Patterson as home to at least one affected unit.
“We are not going to and we don’t intend to go into an exhaustive list of every unit that’s being placed on prepare-to-deploy orders,” Kirby said. “But I can say other units that will now have an increased readiness posture include elements from Fort Carson ... Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Robbins Air Force Base, Georgia; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.”
“I’ve described the units to the level that we’re comfortable doing,” Kirby said later when asked for further details about affected units.
Kirby said two days ago there has been no final decision to deploy American troops to Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s positioning of about 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders.
Among the missions and units at Wright-Patterson is the 445th Airlift Wing, which played a role in the evacuation of Afghanistan last August. The wing has nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, planes touted as the “newest, most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force.”
About the Author