Pentagon: Wright-Patterson personnel placed on ‘heightened preparedness’

The spokesman, John Kirby, declined to identify all the units placed on a heightened alert posture but he did mention Wright-Patterson as home to at least one affected unit.

“We are not going to and we don’t intend to go into an exhaustive list of every unit that’s being placed on prepare-to-deploy orders,” Kirby said. “But I can say other units that will now have an increased readiness posture include elements from Fort Carson ... Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Robbins Air Force Base, Georgia; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.”