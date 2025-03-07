People getting local food truck’s logo tattoo for free burgers for life

“We actually had a lot of people come out before I could even leave the door,” Warman said.

During the invitational, three people got The Food Pitt’s logo tattooed on them and two others did on Thursday, March 6 at Modified Skin Tattoos in Beavercreek.

“We kind of did it as just like a little a joke... but it turned out a lot of people liked the food enough to do it. I think our customers see such a future in us because of how we operate,” Warman said. “We do everything from scratch. We take no shortcuts.”

Marcie Lively of Dayton, a permanent cosmetic artist since 2023, got the tattoo during the invitational because she wanted to show her support for the owners of the food truck.

“I did it because we all love pit bulls. Our whole family has them.” Lively said. “I just wanted to show them that I’ll always be there to support them no matter what they do.”

The food truck logo’s features Warman’s 7-year-old pit bull, Abel.

“He’s been my puppy since the day he was born,” Warman said. “He’s my love and my passion — just like the food truck. That’s why he’s the logo. Everybody loves dogs. Everybody loves burgers.”

Kaitlyn Daugherty of Dayton loves The Food Pitt’s burger mac with extra special sauce and extra pickles.

“I feel like it’s kind of on brand for me just to get, I wouldn’t call it a random tattoo, but it is kind of something random,” Daugherty said.

Warman was Daugherty’s manager at Skyline and she has since followed them through the whole process of starting the food truck.

“I’m just super proud of all the hard work they put in and the nonstop effort that they do for the community and just how caring and loving people they actually are,” Daugherty said.

Harley Wilson of Beavercreek, who owns Andromeda Beauty, was the final person to get The Food Pitt tattoo.

She said The Food Pitt served food at an anniversary event for Modified Skin Tattoos and Andromeda Beauty.

“Ever since then, they’ve been super supportive of us and we’ve been super supportive of them,” Wilson said.

Her tattoo has a pink bow added to the pit bull’s ear.

For those that have the tattoo, Warman said, “Please come and get some free burgers because you’re a part of The Food Pitt family now.”

MORE DETAILS

The Northridge High School graduates opened The Food Pitt in September 2023.

Customers can expect fresh, made-from-scratch food. The smash burgers are made from their own blend of meat sourced from East Dayton Meat & Poultry. The buns come from Baker Benji’s. From the sauces to the pickles and tomatoes, everything is made in house.

The food truck will be at DAP Products from 11 a.m. to noon and 7 to 8 p.m. March 13, Northridge High School from 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 14 and Winsupply from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20.

For more information about The Food Pitt, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages.