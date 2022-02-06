People transported to the hospital after Dayton crash

A car crash happened on West Grand and Forest avenues early this morning in Dayton.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:29 a.m., where a two-vehicle crash had occurred, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
At least two ambulances took people to the hospital, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
