Person hit, injured by truck in Clayton this morning

At least one person was injured after being hit by a truck in a semi-residential neighborhood Monday morning.
The call came in at 7:48 a.m. in the 3500 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road on reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A pedestrian was hit by a truck, but additional details of how it happened are not known yet, dispatch said. Initial reports from emergency scanners said the person suffered from head injuries.
Scanner traffic indicated they were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Additional information is not yet available.
Dispatch confirmed City of Clayton Police and City of Clayton Fire were on scene.
The crash is under investigation.
