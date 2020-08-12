Suspended pharmacist accused of practicing medicine without a license

A 30-year-old West Chester Twp. pharmacist is facing nearly two dozen charges following his indictment Tuesday in Montgomery County.
Karim Ahmed Maharem is accused of filling out and dispensing prescriptions for others, a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman said.
He is charged with seven counts of practicing medicine without a certificate, seven counts of illegal processing of drug documents and nine counts of theft of drugs. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 25 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Maharem worked as a pharmacist at a CVS Pharmacy in Germantown. His license was suspended March 16 “for illegal processing of drug documents,” according to Ohio Board of Pharmacy records.
