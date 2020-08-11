2 RNs, pharmacy tech indicted in separate narcotics cases

Two Registered Nurses and a pharmacy technician were indicted Tuesday, each accused of stealing narcotics from their employers.
Carolyn E. Gerakines, 32, of Centerville, is charged with three counts of theft of drugs and one count of illegal processing of drug documents involving fentanyl, according to her indictment.
She worked for Miami Valley Hospital, and board action is pending against her license, the Ohio Board of Nursing reported.
Skylynn M. Greene, 23, of Fairborn is charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and 11 counts of theft of drugs. The thefts — which included the drug methylphenidate that is sold under the trade name Ritalin — happened between Sept. 2, 2019, and Jan. 10, according to her indictment.
She worked for a Walgreens pharmacy as a certified pharmacy technician. Her certificate has been suspended, Ohio Board of Pharmacy records show.
Katie M. Mikel-Patterson, 38, of Morrow is charged with four counts of illegal processing of drug documents and theft of drugs involving pain killer oxycodone between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, according to her indictment.
The Registered Nurse, whose license is inactive, worked for Kettering Health Network.
Gerakines, Greene and Mikel-Patterson will be arraigned Aug. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.