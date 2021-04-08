Phase II of $3 million of fiber optic network project launches

“Independents Fiber Network is excited to provide its private capital to fully complete the GATEway Fiber Network,” said Independents Fiber Network CEO Robert Shema. “We are honored to be a part of one of the first-of-its-kind public-private partnerships that will deliver state-of-the-art technology. This partnership will also provide a revenue share to the municipalities and up to 100 gig internet service to local businesses in participating communities.”

Phase II is expected to be finished by late this summer.

The network will allow communities to share resources, including 911 systems, and save money. It would also provide faster data speed and higher capacity.

“The unique public-private partnership with IFN made it possible for member communities to complete this project without any additional investment of taxpayer dollars,” Leanne Nash, MVCC board chair and West Carrollton City Council member, said. " At the end of the project, MVCC and IFN will equally split the available fiber and conduit assets which can then be sold or leased to interested technology providers.”

Phase I, which included installing more than 17 miles of new fiber and conduit and using existing underground municipally-owned fiber, was completed in early 2020. Seven of the eight MVCC communities funded the $1.4 million phase.