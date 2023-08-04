Photo Gallery: Dayton teachers clap in new teachers to show appreciation

The Dayton Education Association clapped in the first-year and long-term substitute teachers who were doing unofficial teacher training at Thurgood Marshall High School on Thursday, Aug. 3 to show their appreciation for the hard work of new teachers.

The DEA is the Dayton Public Schools’ teachers union. The district has long struggled to find and retain teachers, as well as other staff members, in part because of how large the district is and in part because of the demands placed on teachers in an urban environment.

Neil Mahoney, president of the DEA, said showing teachers that they are appreciated goes a long way in improving morale.

“When a teacher feels valued, that goes a long way,” he said.