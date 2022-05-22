Photo shoot helps Montgomery County kids who want to be adopted

Caption Children in Montgomery County seeking adoption smiled for the camera Sunday for their own photo shoot.

Anyone interested in becoming an adoptive parent can find information at Montgomery County’s “Children are Waiting” website or by visiting AdoptUsKids.org.

Tedford is a foster parent and an adoptive parent and said getting involved is a good experience.

“It’s amazing to see how wonderfully they flourish once they know they are safe and loved and that’s what we really try to give to them both as foster parents and adoptive parents,” Tedford said.

The photo shoot Sunday was the first time many of the children got a chance to take a professional photo since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dani Hoskinson, of Memories in a Snap Photography, said she volunteered to help the children and give back to the community. She said the children seemed to enjoy getting their photos taken and it’s good knowing that some of her photos will be used to help the children find forever homes.

Along with Hoskinson, Heather Powell of Immobulus Photography and Jay Whorton, @jay.whorton on Instagram, also participated in the event.