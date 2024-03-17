PHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump gives campaign speech at in Dayton airport

Former President Donald Trump gave a speech on Saturday March 16 at a campaign rally at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. on the grounds of the Dayton International Airport.

Trump is the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president and will face President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, and possibly other candidates in November’s General Election.

