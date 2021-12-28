PHOTOS: Luxury home market hot in Dayton in 2021

The real estate market for luxury and custom homes was very active in parts of the Dayton area, as many home buyers looked to upgrade into larger homes on larger lots.
Ron Sweeney, owner of Coldwell Banker Heritage Dayton, said there are a number of factors driving these sales of more expensive homes costing $900,000 and up. He said they his firm has sold more homes at $1 million and $2 million-plus than ever before.
Sweeney said all-time highs on the stock market and historic low interest rates have fueled interest in high-end homes. He said luxury home inventory is low, and those homes are moving the fastest this year. During the pandemic, a lot of people have been staying home more, with some upgrading their current home by adding a pool, but others deciding to buy a larger home.
Brian Albrecht of Rhoads Estate Homes and Albrecht Wood Interiors, described the luxury/custom market as “extremely” hot.
“With low interest rates, people who used to pay cash for million-dollar homes are now jumping at the chance to take out a low-interest loan and keep their money in the market,” Albrecht said. “It also doesn’t hurt that those buyers are typically heavily invested in the stock market and it has been pretty favorable the past few years, so they likely have a little more money to play with, which has helped keep them active in a volatile and expensive building market.”
Albrecht said there are pockets of high-end homes around the Dayton area in a variety of communities. He said it often comes down to simply finding the space to build homes like these.
Here are 10 luxury homes that were listed in the Dayton area in 2021:
