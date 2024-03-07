PHOTOS: Republican U.S. Senate candidates Dolan, LaRose and Moreno debate at Miami University

Candidate Matt Dolan speaks to media after the Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate debate on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Miami University's Gates-Abegglen Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts in Oxford. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
By and Nick Graham
46 minutes ago
The three Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Ohio met on the debate stage on Wednesday.

State Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake, debated at Miami University in Oxford.

The primary election in Ohio is March 19. The winner of the Republican race will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

