Pickleball guide: Where you can play in 24 Dayton-area communities

Pickleball is a growing sport with several new courts in the Dayton area. Here is a breakdown of where you can play.

» READ MORE: Local cities, parks quick to serve up pickleball courts as game grows rapidly

Beavercreek

- Beavercreek Clay Courts, 2373 LaCresta Dr. ($5 drop ins)

- Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Rd.

Bellbrook

- Five Seasons Sports Club, 4242 Clyo Rd. (Membership required)

- Petrikis Park, 3771 W Franklin St.

Centerville

- Activity Center, 221 N Main St.

- Schoolhouse Park, 1857 Nutt Rd.

- Yankee Park, 7500 Yankee St.

- Forest Field, 2100 E Centerville Station Rd.

- Village South, 411 North Village Dr.

Dayton

- Kroc Center, 1000 N Keowee St. (Membership required)

- Jim Nichols Tennis Complex, 2424 Ridge Ave. ($10/hour per person fee for clay court use)

Englewood

- Kleptz YMCA, 1200 W National Rd. (Membership required)

Fairborn

- Fairborn YMCA, 300 S Central Ave. (Membership required)

Franklin

- Community Park, 306 East 6th St.

- Harmon Park, 2 Maple St.

Huber Heights

- Huber Heights YMCA, 7251 Shull Rd. (Membership required)

- Herbert C. Huber Community Park, 6637 Hubbard Dr.

Kettering City

- Kettering Tennis Center, 4565 Gateway Circle (Membership required)

- Quail Run Racquet Club, 4225 Brown Rd. (Membership required)

- Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Ave.

- J. F. Kennedy Park, 5073 Oak Tree Dr.

- Kettering South YMCA, 4545 Marshall Rd. (Membership required)

Lebanon

- Harmon Park, 300 S East St.

Miami Twp.

- Community Park, 5951 Buckwheat Rd.

Miamisburg

- Community Park, 550 S First St.

- South Regency Tennis Center, 3020 W Tech Rd. (Courts available to rent out)

Moraine

- Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St. (Membership required)

Oakwood

- Orchardly Park, 343 Wonderly Ave.

Piqua

- Pickle Plex, 695 W Loy Rd. ($25/hour per court)

Riverside

- ACES Pickleball + Kitchen, 2730 Maverick Dr.

Springboro

- North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail

- Coffman YMCA, 88 Remick Blvd. (Membership required)

Tipp City

- Schroeder Tennis Center, 1459 Harmony Dr. ($10 drop ins)

-Bethel Local Schools, 7490 Sr201 S.

Troy

- Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove-Clark County Rd. ($5 drop ins)

- Duke Park, 1670 Troy-Sidney Rd.

Vandalia

- Helke Park, 829 Randler Ave.

- Vandalia Rec Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd. ($3 drop ins)

Washington Twp.

- Washington Township RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. (One time fee to play)

West Carrollton

- West Carrollton YMCA-, 900 S Alex Rd. (Membership required)

- Wilson Park, 350 Wilson Park Dr.

Xenia

- Xenia YMCA, 336 Progress Dr. (Membership required)

Yellow Springs

- Antioch Tennis Courts , 143-199 Marshall St.