Pickup truck driver killed in crash with Porsche on North Dixie

48 minutes ago
One person is dead and one person is injured from a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. Friday night.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 5:58 p.m. at North Dixie Drive and Wilding Avenue, according to the Harrison Township substation of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A 76-year-old driver of a 2007 GMC pickup truck was headed south on North Dixie when he entered the left turn lane and turned in front of a 2006 Porsche Boxster driven by a 33-year-old man coming northbound, deputies said.

The Porsche collided with the pickup truck, which led to the GMC pickup overturning and coming to a stop on Wilding Avenue.

The driver of the GMC was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Boxster was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

The identity of the driver killed has not yet been released.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.