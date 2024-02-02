‘Pierogies with a Purpose’ to benefit Miami Valley Meals

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Pierogies with a Purpose was proposed by Miami Valley Meals’ board members Ricia Ballas and Stan Troha and named by Evelyn Ritzi, DeLotelle said.

“I grew up making pierogies with my mom,” Ballas said. “To me they represent not just a yummy comfort food that we always ate on Christmas Eve and during Lent, but the act of making and eating pierogies represents family to me. Growing up in northeast Ohio, handmade pierogies were always available, churches and restaurants sold them, but we just don’t have that in the Dayton region.”

Ballas had been encouraging pierogi making for years, but just needed to find the right partner and organization to make it happen.

The pierogies are made by MVM’s chefs and volunteers. All pierogies are filled with potato and cheese. They do come frozen and can be prepared at home by being boiled in water and cooked on a skillet. All pierogies must be pre-ordered online (miamivalleymeals.org/pierogies). At checkout, customers will be asked to select a pick up date.

MVM hopes to raise $5,000 through this fundraiser, the press release for the organization states. They are accepting pre-orders through March 20 or until sold out.

MVM distributes 4,000 chef-inspired meals weekly through a network of more than 40 active nonprofits per month, free of charge, DeLotelle said. For more information about the organization, visit miamivalleymeals.org.