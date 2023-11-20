Piglets on the loose, Dayton airport traffic, Silas Creative Kitchen and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Troopers chase piglets after trailer hauling 1,900 of them overturns on I-75 to I-70

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Highway patrol troopers chased loose piglets after a semi truck carrying 1,900 of them overturned on the flyover from northbound Interstate 75 to westbound Interstate 70 Friday evening.

In a updated statement Saturday from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a semi-tractor-trailer rollover crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 to Interstate 70 in Butler Twp., Montgomery County around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

According to Sgt. Bradley Hess with the OSHP Dayton Post, troopers received initial reports of a jackknifed semi on the ramp and found the semi on its side.

Decade of development around Dayton airport brings jobs, revenue, traffic headaches

Commercial development on and around the Dayton International Airport over the past decade transformed what had been farm fields and rural roads into a bustling hub of internationally known companies, creating thousands of jobs, boosting income tax revenue and diversifying the local economy.

“It’s really astounding how much development we’ve had here. Some of it’s good fortune. Some of it is preparation. And then there’s a fair amount of risk-taking,” said Steve Stanley, project development specialist and retired executive director of the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, which oversaw much of the infrastructure work.

About 3,300 people work at businesses on and around the airport, according to the city of Dayton.

Among the companies are Procter & Gamble Co., Amazon, Chewy, Inc., Crocs, Energizer, Sierra Nevada Corp., PSA Airlines and Air Wisconsin. TJX Digital Inc., which owns T.J. Maxx, will open a logistics complex next year. Joby Aviation Inc. just announced plans to manufacture electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and employ up to 2,000 people.

DAYTON EATS: Silas Creative Kitchen is destination dining at its best

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

If you haven’t yet heard of Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails you have now.

The Darke County restaurant in The Hotel Versailles bills itself as “unexpected dining” and it truly is just that consistently serving up creative, delicious farm-fueled dishes that are so good they will likely have you planning a return trip as you eat. At least that has been my experience with each visit.

Aaron Allen, Executive Chef at Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails is leading the charge of one of my favorite new restaurants.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Help make the holidays merry for needy children

For Love of Children, best known as FLOC, has been a wonderful blessing to children in our area who are neglected, abused, in foster care or in need of our community’s support.

The all-volunteer non-profit organization has served over 35,000 children since its inception and brightens the lives of 8,000 children in the Miami Valley year-round. The organization’s largest undertaking is Christmas for Kids, which this year will provide gifts for more than 2,400 young people between the ages of newborn and 18.

“This program was initiated in the early 1980′s by very compassionate, generous case workers who were concerned the kids in their care wouldn’t get Christmas joy without their help,” says Beth Mann, founder and president of the FLOC board. “They went out and served the 35 children they worked with by bringing gifts to their doors personally.”

Finishing up the garden chores

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

As we enter Thanksgiving week and the holiday season, I am very grateful for having a few nice days to finish up in the yard and garden.

It was finally warm enough on Wednesday to wrap up and store my hoses for the winter. I had them outside, ready to go to storage, but wrapping a frozen or cold hose is like trying to wrap a stick around your arm.

Once wrapped or rolled the hoses into a circle, I use zip ties to keep them nice and neat and store them in the garage. This keeps hoses lasting longer. I have some hoses that I have had for more than 15 years.

