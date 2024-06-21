Pilots union says it will picket Dayton Air Show Saturday

The ATI pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), say they will hold the picket outside the main entrance to the show.

“After more than four years of negotiations without meaningful progress, ATI pilots will stand together to demonstrate to management their resolve to achieve a market-based contract that will allow ATI to attract and retain pilots,” the union said in a release. “ATI parent company Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a sponsor of the Dayton Air Show.”

Questions were sent to a representative of ATSG.

In January the union asked the National Mediation Board to declare an impasse in the contract talks and proffer binding arbitration with the cargo airline. That would be the first step in pursuing a legal strike.

“In November (2023), 99.7% of ATI pilots voted to strike, should it be necessary to achieve the market-rate contract we have earned,” Capt. Mike Sterling, chair of the ATI ALPA master executive council, said in January. “For three and half years we have been working to reach an agreement. No progress has been made over the last 18 months, and management has made it clear that they are in no hurry to finalize our contract.”

Air Transport International is the largest air carrier in Amazon’s delivery network, flying Amazon packages from fulfillment centers to airports closer to customers.

In late 2016, about 250 pilots at ABX Air, another subsidiary of ATSG, struck the airline. The sides agreed to a settlement early in 2017.

ALPA says it is the largest airline pilot union with more than 78,000 pilot members.