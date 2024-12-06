Pins Mechanical Co. to open in downtown Dayton brewery space

Explore Moeller Brew Barn in downtown Dayton to close this month

This news comes just after Moeller Brew Barn announced on social media that its last day of operation will be Dec. 22. The decision to close was “primarily a consequence of external challenges,” the post said.

Pins Mechanical Co. will feature two floors of games and gathering spaces in the11,000-square-foot venue. It will include eight duckpin bowling lanes, classic games such as pinball, foosball and Hookie, multiple bars, a patio with fire pits, and scenic views of Day Air Ballpark. In addition, there will be a slide taking guests from the second floor down to the patio, a press release said.

“We’re excited to see Pins Mechanical Co. add to the vibrancy that continues to grow in Water Street District,” said Brent Crawford, principal at Crawford Hoying. “Rise Brands consistently delivers concepts that truly connect with the communities we develop, and we’re thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Rise team.”

Rise Brands specializes in creating immersive consumer experiences. It owns and operates 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and No Soliciting, in addition to Pins Mechanical Co.

The Dayton location will be the 11th location of Pins Mechanical Co. throughout the United States and the sixth location in Ohio. Pins Mechanical Co. is also planning to open a location in The District at Deerfield in Warren County.

For more information and updates, visit pinsbar.com or the venue’s Facebook (@pinsmechco) or Instagram (@pins.dayton) pages.