Breaking: Can you help Dayton police ID driver who fatally struck man in crosswalk?

Pins Mechanical Co. to open in downtown Dayton brewery space

Moeller Brew Barn's last day of operation in downtown Dayton is Dec. 22. Pins Mechanical Co. plans to open in its space in spring 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Moeller Brew Barn's last day of operation in downtown Dayton is Dec. 22. Pins Mechanical Co. plans to open in its space in spring 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Local News
By
Updated 57 minutes ago
X

Pins Mechanical Co., known for its blend of old-school entertainment, handcrafted cocktails and social atmosphere, is coming spring 2025 to the former location of Moeller Brew Barn in downtown Dayton.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pins to Dayton and be a part of this lively community,” said Troy Allen, CEO of Rise Brands. “We believe in creating spaces where guests can unwind and connect with each other in memorable ways. We hope to offer Dayton a place where everyone, from sports fans to families, can come together.”

ExploreMoeller Brew Barn in downtown Dayton to close this month

This news comes just after Moeller Brew Barn announced on social media that its last day of operation will be Dec. 22. The decision to close was “primarily a consequence of external challenges,” the post said.

Pins Mechanical Co. will feature two floors of games and gathering spaces in the11,000-square-foot venue. It will include eight duckpin bowling lanes, classic games such as pinball, foosball and Hookie, multiple bars, a patio with fire pits, and scenic views of Day Air Ballpark. In addition, there will be a slide taking guests from the second floor down to the patio, a press release said.

“We’re excited to see Pins Mechanical Co. add to the vibrancy that continues to grow in Water Street District,” said Brent Crawford, principal at Crawford Hoying. “Rise Brands consistently delivers concepts that truly connect with the communities we develop, and we’re thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Rise team.”

Explore2 Wendy’s closed in Dayton region; chain plans to close 140 restaurants

Rise Brands specializes in creating immersive consumer experiences. It owns and operates 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and No Soliciting, in addition to Pins Mechanical Co.

The Dayton location will be the 11th location of Pins Mechanical Co. throughout the United States and the sixth location in Ohio. Pins Mechanical Co. is also planning to open a location in The District at Deerfield in Warren County.

For more information and updates, visit pinsbar.com or the venue’s Facebook (@pinsmechco) or Instagram (@pins.dayton) pages.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of trafficking meth, cocaine in shoe boxes pleads...
2
Court rejects fired New Lebanon manager’s claims of unlawful removal
3
May ballot will likely ask Ohio voters to approve $2.5B in bonds for...
4
Beavercreek contracts with Woolpert for first comprehensive stormwater...
5
Moeller Brew Barn in downtown Dayton to close this month

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.