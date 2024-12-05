2 Wendy’s closed in Dayton region; chain plans to close 140 restaurants

The restaurants at 4465 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek near The Greene and 2948 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall are closed. Both restaurants are no longer listed on Wendy’s website.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Cox First Media sent a reporter to both restaurants Thursday morning. The menu boards for both drive-thrus had been taken down and U-Hauls sit outside of each restaurant.

The Wendy’s by the Dayton Mall had a sign posted confirming it was permanently closed.

Wendy’s President and CEO Kirk Tanner said the restaurants that are closing are underperforming compared to others.

“They’re just in locations that don’t build our brands,” Tanner said. “You look at a brand that’s 55 years old and some of those restaurants are quite out of date.”

Wendy’s plans to open between 250 and 300 restaurants to offset the closures, the report said.

“Our focus is on building new restaurants because we know they deliver well over the average of these poor-performing restaurants,” Tanner said. “We, overall, want the best restaurants for the customers and that customer experience we want to deliver.”

According to Wendy’s website, the chain has 401 locations in Ohio.