Piqua city officials approve development deal for large land annexation

The Piqua City Commission on Tuesday approved a proposed economic development agreement for more than 660 acres located near the undeveloped Interstate 75 Exit 78. The property, which lies south of the current city limits, to the area of the interchange and Farrington Road, was annexed by the commission from Washington Twp. in September.
The agreement includes Piqua Materials, Hohman Farms, Schaurer and J3 Development.
Brad Doudican of Woodard Development, Dayton, told the commission in September there has been interest in the property by site selection companies because it has ready access to the interstate, offers large pieces of contiguous acreage and utilities are located nearby.
The agreement addresses issues such as infrastructure — roads and utilities — and possible development incentives including a Community Reinvestment Area and a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, zone.
A conceptual site plan reviewed in September outlined possible uses including commercial and industrial service buildings, offices, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution of possibly 4,716,000 4.7 million square feet of space. A capital investment of $200 million was projected.
The 660-plus acres includes a proposed quarry by Piqua Materials, which is being challenged in action filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court. That location is near the north end of the property in the area of the current city limits and near an industrial park on Fox Drive in the city.
