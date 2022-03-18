Piqua man, 19, charged in obscenity with a minor case

Tristen Johnson, 19, was indicted by a county grand jury on three second-degree felony counts of the offense and 14 fourth-degree felonies. The charges allege Johnson was involved in creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material that had a minor among its participants between June and September 2021 in Miami County.

A Piqua police report said Johnson knew the minor in the material and allegedly was engaged in sexual conduct with the minor in some postings, including one on Snapchat.