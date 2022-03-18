Hamburger icon
Piqua man, 19, charged in obscenity with a minor case

Tristen Johnson

Credit: Miami County Jail

Tristen Johnson

Crime & Law
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
40 minutes ago
Man faces 17 felony counts in Miami County Common Pleas Court

TROY — A Piqua man accused of creating obscene photos of a minor and posting them on social media pleaded not guilty Thursday to 17 indictments accusing him of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Tristen Johnson, 19, was indicted by a county grand jury on three second-degree felony counts of the offense and 14 fourth-degree felonies. The charges allege Johnson was involved in creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material that had a minor among its participants between June and September 2021 in Miami County.

A Piqua police report said Johnson knew the minor in the material and allegedly was engaged in sexual conduct with the minor in some postings, including one on Snapchat.

A high bond was requested for Johnson by Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor. He said law enforcement had information that Johnson could be a flight risk because he previously lived out of state, and prosecutors believed confinement was needed for the community’s safety.

Judge Stacy Wall set a blanket bond of $100,000 cash or surety on the charges. A pretrial hearing for Johnson was scheduled for March 29 before Judge Jeannine Pratt.

