Piqua man, 19, sentenced for sex felonies involving a minor

TROY — A Piqua man convicted of creating and posting on social media obscene photos of a minor was sentenced Tuesday in a Miami County court to one year in prison and classified as a Tier II sex offender requiring him to register his address with the sheriff in the county where he lives for 25 years following prison release.
Tristen Johnson, 19, was indicted last year by a county grand jury on three second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 14 fourth-degree felonies of the same charge. He was accused of involvement in creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material with a minor among its participants between June and September 2021.
Johnson later pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors to four fourth-degree felony pandering charges. The remaining charges were dismissed. His sentencing was scheduled originally for July 5 but was not held until Tuesday because Johnson failed to show up for sentencing. He was arrested recently in Troy on a warrant.
“I don’t really have much to say,” Johnson told Judge Jeannine Pratt.
She found he showed no genuine remorse for his acts, had a number of convictions as a juvenile and has charges pending for criminal damaging/endangering. “You are acting like a fool again,” Pratt said, adding she hopes he will “wake up” during time in prison.
Johnson was sentenced to 12 months on each of the four charges and ordered to serve the sentences concurrently. Because the charges are sex offenses, he also will have to complete five years of community control following prison release.
