Piqua man, 19, sentenced for sex felonies involving a minor

Tristen Johnson, 19, was indicted last year by a county grand jury on three second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 14 fourth-degree felonies of the same charge. He was accused of involvement in creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material with a minor among its participants between June and September 2021.

Johnson later pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors to four fourth-degree felony pandering charges. The remaining charges were dismissed. His sentencing was scheduled originally for July 5 but was not held until Tuesday because Johnson failed to show up for sentencing. He was arrested recently in Troy on a warrant.