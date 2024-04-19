Piqua man pleads guilty to 18 counts in child sex case, could get 30 years

Davis faced 10 counts of sexual battery, six counts of endangering children, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person; and six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He pleaded guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to six counts of sexual battery and four counts each of endangering children; pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The remaining 11 counts were dismissed. Although a 30-year minimum term was recommended by attorneys in the case, the judge does not have to follow that recommendation.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 30 before Judge Jeannine Pratt. Davis remains in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.