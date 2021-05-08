Piqua man pronounced dead after single-car crash in Miami County

A 35-year-old Piqua man was pronounced dead after a single-car rollover crash in Casstown in rural Miami County early Saturday morning.
Christopher Cullers was driving a Chevy Blazer northbound on State Route 589 around 12:34 a.m. on Saturday when the crash occurred, said Sgt. Randy Slusher of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to the crash.
Cullers was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was found dead on the scene. Slusher said alcohol was suspected but the crash was still under investigation.
Slusher said Cullers was the only person involved in the crash and the family members have been notified.