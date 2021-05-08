Piqua man pronounced dead after single-car crash in Miami County

Christopher Cullers was driving a Chevy Blazer northbound on State Route 589 around 12:34 a.m. on Saturday when the crash occurred, said Sgt. Randy Slusher of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to the crash.

Cullers was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was found dead on the scene. Slusher said alcohol was suspected but the crash was still under investigation.