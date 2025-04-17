Breaking: Dayton school leaders won’t sign Trump federal pledge against using DEI programs

Piqua police lieutenant who shot, killed man cleared by investigation

Law enforcement officials said Lt. Marcus Rodriguez shot David West after West refused to follow commands and pointed a gun at police
ajc.com

Local News
By
40 minutes ago
X

A Piqua police lieutenant who was placed on leave due to an officer-involved shooting during a domestic incident in February has been cleared to return to duty.

Lt. Marcus Rodriguez was among officers who responded to the domestic call Feb. 21 at 236 McKinley Ave.

When officers arrived, David West, 44, was in the basement of the residence. West reported to officers located at the top of the stairs that he had a pistol and refused to come upstairs or show his hands after several verbal commands to do so. When West became visible to the officers with a weapon pointed at them, Rodriguez fired. West died at the scene.

At the Piqua Police Department’s request, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the incident. The agency’s report was reviewed by Miami County Prosecutor Paul Watkins.

“There is no evidence to suggest that an objectively reasonable officer would have acted differently in this incident,” Watkins wrote. “I conclude that Lt. Rodriguez was justified in all respects when he discharged his weapon ... Moreover, Lt. Rodriguez acted in a manner consistent with his training.”

Rodriguez had been on paid administrative leave since the incident. The other three officers present at the incident remained on active duty.

In Other News
1
Final defendant pleads guilty in Harrison Twp. shooting, robbery
2
Dayton’s DEXA gets FAA OK for beyond-visual-line-of-sight flights
3
Dayton school leaders won’t sign Trump federal pledge against using DEI...
4
Dayton school, city leaders debate answers about busing students...
5
Beavercreek to vote again on tax issue that would pay for new high...

About the Author