Planet Fitness opening in Fairborn

Planet Fitness is opening the doors at its new location at 1149 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, according to the Oberer Realty Services, a real estate company who worked with the owners of the space to lease it.
The space is part of the 69,000 square foot building formerly occupied by Kroger before their expansion and relocation within the Shoppes at Valle Greene in 2017.
Next door is the Goodwill and the Feeders Supply, which also moved into the former Kroger building.
“With the recent opening of the 248,000 square foot Menard’s and the Kroger Marketplace expansion, Shoppes at Valle Greene represents a steady and desirable growth area in the market,” said Chris Conley, president and partner of Oberer Realty Services and representative of the developer.
Planet Fitness occupies 22,000 square feet at the Shoppes at Valle Greene, Fairborn.
Shoppes at Valle Greene is also home to Starbucks, Cassano’s, Skyline, Edward Jones and H&R Block.