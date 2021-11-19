PNC Economist: Better days ahead, buoyed by Dayton’s strengths

Caption A look at state, federal and Dayton-area population trends, presented by PNC Bank Friday Nov. 19. Contributed

The city of Dayton lost nearly 3% of its population in the past decade — but slowed its decline compared to previous decades — according to the 2020 Census.

Montgomery County grew by just 2,156 residents from 2010 to 2010, a mere 0.4% increase, but other area counties saw more robust growth. Miami County grew by more than 6,200 residents in that decade, a 6.1% increase; Greene County grew by nearly 6,400 residents, a nearly 4% jump and Warren County showed the strongest growth regionally — more than 29,600 residents, a leap of nearly 14%.

In all, Faucher said he saw evidence of “better demographics” in the Dayton area.

He also pointed to double-digit growth in the price of single-family homes in the region, a trend mostly mirroring what’s going on nationally.

On Friday, the Dayton Realtors trade organization reported that the year-to-date average sale price and median sale price of area homes continued to rise, with the average price reaching $218,927, up 11%, while the median price came in at $185,000, a gain of nearly 9%.

However, employment remains a challenge, locally and nationally. Dayton-area employment is still below pre-pandemic levels and even down compared to the year 2000, Faucher noted.

Caption A look at regional, state and federal employment levels, from PNC Bank. Contributed.

This dovetails somewhat with the national picture. Of particular challenge: Jobs are open, but many employers are having trouble finding qualified employees. At one point during Friday’s breakfast briefing, Faucher asked those attending if they’re having trouble finding employees

About two-third of those sitting in the Eichelberger Pavilion raised their hands.

Nationally, some 22 million jobs were lost in March and April 2020, a staggering loss, well above the 8 million jobs lost over two years in the Great Recession of 2007-08.

Since then, 18 million jobs have been filled, but a shortage of worker remains. Some will never return to the workforce, he said. But some will.

“We’ll gradually see some of these people return to the workforce over the next year or so,” Faucher said.