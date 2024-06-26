BreakingNews
Family of autistic teen who died in jail custody joins calls for probe

Police: 68-year-old bicyclist found unconscious following hit-and-run crash in Huber Heights

Local News
By
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

A 68-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she was found unconscious and unresponsive following a hit-skip crash in Huber Heights Tuesday, according to police.

Just after 7 p.m., Huber Heights officers responded to the 8800 block of Christygate Lane and on a reported hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

Police found the woman unconscious with visible injuries. A bicycle helmet was near the woman and a damaged bicycle was found down the street, according to police.

ExploreHuber Heights city manager pleads guilty to OVI charge, gets probation

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional information about her condition was not available.

Officers found the vehicle and its driver several house down from the scene of the crash. The vehicle had damage to its front bumper and hood that was consistent with hitting a person, according to police. It also reportedly had damage to its undercarriage from dragging a bicycle.

A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect was going north on Christygate Lane when the vehicle hit the bicyclist, who was in the roadway. The driver then fled the scene.

During an interview with the driver, it was believed they suffered a medical incident, according to police. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

In Other News
1
Family of autistic teen who died in jail custody joins calls for probe
2
Dayton inventions: The bar code was born in Troy 50 years ago today
3
WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Rachel Barthel: Infinite Management Solutions in...
4
Kettering jewelry business doubling Far Hills site’s size, adding jobs
5
Dayton mayor angered, disappointed by shootings, open to new steps to...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top