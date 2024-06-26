Police: 68-year-old bicyclist found unconscious following hit-and-run crash in Huber Heights

Police found the woman unconscious with visible injuries. A bicycle helmet was near the woman and a damaged bicycle was found down the street, according to police.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Additional information about her condition was not available.

Officers found the vehicle and its driver several house down from the scene of the crash. The vehicle had damage to its front bumper and hood that was consistent with hitting a person, according to police. It also reportedly had damage to its undercarriage from dragging a bicycle.

A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect was going north on Christygate Lane when the vehicle hit the bicyclist, who was in the roadway. The driver then fled the scene.

During an interview with the driver, it was believed they suffered a medical incident, according to police. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation by police.