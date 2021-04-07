Police: Dayton man admits injuring 3-month-old boy due to baby’s ‘continuous crying’

Bond was set at $25,000 for Logan Tyler Green, 28, during his Wednesday arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court on a felony child endangering charge.

Green was arrested Tuesday after Dayton police responded March 28 to a home in the 4500 block of Apple Tree Court on a request to take a 3-month-old boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital. A medical examination of X-rays taken of multiple healing rib fractures were determined to be inflicted, according to a court affidavit.