Police: Dayton man admits injuring 3-month-old boy due to baby’s ‘continuous crying’

Logan Tyler Green
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 44 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A Dayton man is jailed after police say he admitted to injuring a 3-month-old boy, who did not receive treatment for almost a week after suffering rib fractures.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Logan Tyler Green, 28, during his Wednesday arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court on a felony child endangering charge.

Green was arrested Tuesday after Dayton police responded March 28 to a home in the 4500 block of Apple Tree Court on a request to take a 3-month-old boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital. A medical examination of X-rays taken of multiple healing rib fractures were determined to be inflicted, according to a court affidavit.

Green told police on Tuesday that he injured the infant “due to his frustration at the child’s continuous crying, a video he was actively playing and work stress,” the affidavit stated.

The injury happened almost a week before the child was examined at Dayton Children’s, according to the document.

Green is due back in court April 16 for a preliminary hearing.

