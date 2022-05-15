BreakingNews
Police detain 4 following report of shots fired
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police detain 4 following report of shots fired

The Riverside Police Department has promoted its first female to the rank of major, the highest rank achieved by a woman in that department. FILE

caption arrowCaption
The Riverside Police Department has promoted its first female to the rank of major, the highest rank achieved by a woman in that department. FILE

Local News
By
51 minutes ago

TROTWOOD — Crews responded to reports of shots fired early this morning in Trotwood.

The call came in at 1:03 a.m. today at West Third Street and North Union Road and involved two vehicles heading north on North Union, according to regional dispatch. , according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The occupants of one vehicle reportedly were shooting at the other vehicle and there also was a report of objects being thrown out of one of the vehicles, according to dispatch center officials.

Police reportedly detained four individuals at 1:17 a.m.

In Other News
1
Most of power restored in parts of Montgomery, Greene counties
2
Longtime barber, organist still does it all plus some
3
Fallen officers remembered in Miami County
4
Crews respond to early morning fire
5
TheatreLab Dayton presents ‘big, flashy and funny’ musical ‘Something...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top