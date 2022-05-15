Police detain 4 following report of shots fired

TROTWOOD — Crews responded to reports of shots fired early this morning in Trotwood.
The call came in at 1:03 a.m. today at West Third Street and North Union Road and involved two vehicles heading north on North Union, according to regional dispatch. , according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The occupants of one vehicle reportedly were shooting at the other vehicle and there also was a report of objects being thrown out of one of the vehicles, according to dispatch center officials.
Police reportedly detained four individuals at 1:17 a.m.
