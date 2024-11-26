Police discuss increase in security for Dayton Holiday Festival, children’s parade

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is also helping increase security downtown.

In 2022, the parade was stopped after a gunshot was fired during an altercation and sent people running. Though many people at the Dayton Holiday Festival didn’t hear the gunfire, the sight of people fleeing resulted in a chaotic scene. No injuries were reported.

Malson said the department’s learned from the incident.

“We’ve adjusted our staffing because of the event that happened two years ago,” he said. “We’ve increased our surveillance and other technologies downtown through different systems... We’ve taken the steps we believe are best to ensure that it’s safe for everybody.”

Malson noted gunfire isn’t typically what police are used to responding to during the holiday festival.

“Most of what we really deal with is lost children and medical issues,” he said.

Parents of older children should agree to a meeting spot if they get separated. Those with younger kids will want to pay a little extra attention to them.

“It’s real easy in a crowd for you to just turn around and all of a sudden your kid that was right next to you is now lost in the crowd,” Malson said.

With highs around 32 degrees on Friday, people also should bundle up — especially if they plan on attending the entire festival — and make plans to find ways to warm up.

The Dayton Holiday Festival starts at 3 p.m. at Courthouse Square near West Third and Main streets.

The celebration includes live entertainment, a street fair, horse-drawn wagon rides, crafts, face painting and more. The Grand Illumination Tree Lighting will take place at 7 p.m., followed by the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights.

The city is anticipating a large crowd, so Malson asked motorists to be patient when dealing with additional traffic downtown.

“Just calm down, take your time,” he said. “You know, everybody’s trying to get in and enjoy themselves, and then at the end, everybody’s trying to get home. It’s going to be crowded for a little bit.”