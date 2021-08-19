dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: Dispute over unleashed dogs ends with bomb threat at Kyle Park in Tipp City

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 6 minutes ago
Dayton bomb squad determines

A person is in custody after a bomb threat closed Kyle Park on South First Street in Tipp City Thursday morning.

Around 10:49 a.m., a 911 caller reported a person at the park with a bomb, according to Tipp City police. When officers arrived, they learned the incident stemmed over a dispute about dogs at the park who were not on leashes.

ExploreBrookville sex offender indicted in child pornography case

During the dispute, a person displayed a gun and another person said he had a bomb in his vehicle, according to police.

The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad responded as a result and determined there was no explosive, said Detective Chris Graham. No injuries were reported.

ExploreProsecutors: Kettering man charged in Capitol riot held door as others attacked police

The suspect is being held for police questioning at this time.

Kyle Park was closed while crews investigated, but has since reopened.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Brookville sex offender indicted in child pornography case
2
Prosecutors: Kettering man charged in Capitol riot held door as others...
3
Miamisburg man indicted; former father-in-law stabbed more than 30...
4
Police: K9 bites ATV rider who ‘drove at’ officer during stop
5
Ohio court sets execution date in Dayton killing spree despite...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top