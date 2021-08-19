Police: Dispute over unleashed dogs ends with bomb threat at Kyle Park in Tipp City

A person is in custody after a bomb threat closed Kyle Park on South First Street in Tipp City Thursday morning.
Around 10:49 a.m., a 911 caller reported a person at the park with a bomb, according to Tipp City police. When officers arrived, they learned the incident stemmed over a dispute about dogs at the park who were not on leashes.
During the dispute, a person displayed a gun and another person said he had a bomb in his vehicle, according to police.
The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad responded as a result and determined there was no explosive, said Detective Chris Graham. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is being held for police questioning at this time.
Kyle Park was closed while crews investigated, but has since reopened.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.