Police: Dispute over unleashed dogs ends with bomb threat at Kyle Park in Tipp City

Around 10:49 a.m., a 911 caller reported a person at the park with a bomb, according to Tipp City police. When officers arrived, they learned the incident stemmed over a dispute about dogs at the park who were not on leashes.

Explore Brookville sex offender indicted in child pornography case

During the dispute, a person displayed a gun and another person said he had a bomb in his vehicle, according to police.