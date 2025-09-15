Police, firefighters respond to report of body in Great Miami River in Dayton

Crews responded for a possible water recovery near the West Monument Avenue bridge.

It’s not clear if it’s related to a missing girl and man whose family vehicle was found nearby in the parking lot near Code Credit Unit at 335 W. Monument Ave.

Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and Oscar Garcia were last seen around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dayton police said crews found a child’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet and a cellphone near the Great Miami River.

On Friday Lt. Randy Beane said there was no evidence Garcia Montes and Garcia were in the water.