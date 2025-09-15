Police, firefighters respond to report of body in Great Miami River in Dayton

Dayton police and firefighters responded to the Great Miami River Monday afternoon for a possible body in the water.

It has not been confirmed if there is a body in the river, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews responded for a possible water recovery near the West Monument Avenue bridge.

It’s not clear if it’s related to a missing girl and man whose family vehicle was found nearby in the parking lot near Code Credit Unit at 335 W. Monument Ave.

Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and Oscar Garcia were last seen around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dayton police said crews found a child’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet and a cellphone near the Great Miami River.

On Friday Lt. Randy Beane said there was no evidence Garcia Montes and Garcia were in the water.

We will update this story as more information is available.

