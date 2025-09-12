MISSING: Police searching for girl, man after personal items found near river in Dayton

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a girl and man who haven’t been seen since Thursday morning.
Scarlibeth Garcia Montes and Oscar Garcia were last seen around 5:45 a.m.
The family vehicle was found in the parking lot near the Code Credit Union at 335 W. Monument Ave., according to police.
Child’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet and a cellphone were found near the Great Miami River.
Lt. Randy Beane said there is no evidence they are in the water and the search is being done as a precaution.
Anyone with information on their location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Tips can be submitted online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
In Other News
1
Eaton man sentenced to life in prison for child rape
2
Republican candidate for county municipal court judge seat appointed to...
3
Kettering man dropped from ballot asks elections board to reconsider
4
Beyond Grocery to celebrate grand opening with free ‘Flyer Fest’ event...
5
Five Rivers MetroParks welcomes new park commissioner
About the Author