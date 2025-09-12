MISSING: Police searching for girl, man after personal items found near river in Dayton

The family vehicle was found in the parking lot near the Code Credit Union at 335 W. Monument Ave., according to police.

Child’s shoes, socks, keys, a tablet and a cellphone were found near the Great Miami River.

Lt. Randy Beane said there is no evidence they are in the water and the search is being done as a precaution.

Anyone with information on their location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Tips can be submitted online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.