Police have person of interest in West Carrollton bank robbery

West Carrollton police have a person of interest in the Monday afternoon robbery of Farmers & Merchants Bank.
However, police are not able to release the name of the suspect who has not been formally charged, West Carrollton police public information officer Maureen Flaute said Tuesday night.
The robbery happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. when the suspect — described as a man wearing a red Ohio State University hoodie, blue jeans and red glasses who stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 210 pounds — passed a note to an employee at the bank, 3235 W. Alex Bell Road, Flaute said.
Although the person of interest was not identified, West Carrollton police early Tuesday morning arrested 26-year-old Nicholas Logan Walker at the Xenia Police Department. Walker stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 250 pounds —which is similar to the description of the bank robber — and was booked at 4:13 a.m. into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, according to online jail records.
