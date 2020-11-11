Police have person of interest in West Carrollton bank robbery

However, police are not able to release the name of the suspect who has not been formally charged, West Carrollton police public information officer Maureen Flaute said Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. when the suspect — described as a man wearing a red Ohio State University hoodie, blue jeans and red glasses who stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 210 pounds — passed a note to an employee at the bank, 3235 W. Alex Bell Road, Flaute said.