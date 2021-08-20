dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police investigating after caller says they shot person trying to break in

ajc.com

Local News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot someone who was trying to break into the caller’s home.

Emergency crews responded to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive at the Eagle Ridge Apartments in Dayton shortly before 7 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

ExploreDayton man charged, accused of pointing laser as State Patrol helicopter

Records said that one person was detained at the scene, but it is unknown who that person is.

Nobody was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek residents protest school mask mandate
2
Options for Air Force Marathon runners: Virtual run, defer or seek...
3
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Warren County deputy
4
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits Dayton to promote Imagination...
5
Centerville grad who took over well-known Kettering family business has
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top