Two taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

Two people were taken to the hospital after after police officers reported a shooting at Sharks Fish and Chicken on West Third Street in Dayton.
The victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. Their condition is currently not known.
Officers reported the shooting at 10:11 p.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
