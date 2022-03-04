Hamburger icon
Police investigating after woman shot in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker
46 minutes ago

Dayton police are investigating a shooting after a woman was brought to the hospital early Friday morning.

Additional information on her condition was not available.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Salem Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

The incident was initially reported as multiple shots being fired into the air, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

