Police investigating deadly Fourth of July shooting in Dayton

A man died following a shooting on the Fourth of July in Dayton.
Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Dayton officers responded to the 3800 block of West Second Street for a report of a person shot.
A 911 caller said he was breathing a little, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
The caller said they didn’t see the shooter.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Lt. Eric Sheldon said.
Investigators determined the shooting happened at a different location.
Homicide detectives have interviewed a person of interest and are continuing to investigate.
