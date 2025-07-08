Police seek public’s help after 4 shot near Fourth of July block party in Dayton

At 11:55 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Dayton officers responded to a shooting reported in the Catalpa Drive and West Grand Avenue area.

A large block party was taking place in the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue when the shooting was reported in the 1600 block, according to police.

“Four individuals sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment,” police said.

Additional information about their condition was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.