Police: Large sum of cash, drugs, guns found following Fairborn, Dayton arrests

The search warrant was related to a search for a drug trafficking suspect allegedly responsible for supplying several other drug traffickers in Fairborn, according to a press release from the Fairborn Police Department.

Austin Herald, 23, of Fairborn was arrested on a probable cause warrant for multiple felony counts related to drug trafficking prior to the search warrants, Fairborn Police said. A second suspect, Christopher E. Hall, 26, was arrested at a Dayton address on felony drug charges. Both suspects are being held at the Greene County jail on multiple felony charges.