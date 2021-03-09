Police: Large sum of cash, drugs, guns found following Fairborn, Dayton arrests

Two men were arrested on drug charges Thursday when three search warrants were executed at locations in Fairborn and Dayton.
The search warrant was related to a search for a drug trafficking suspect allegedly responsible for supplying several other drug traffickers in Fairborn, according to a press release from the Fairborn Police Department.
Austin Herald, 23, of Fairborn was arrested on a probable cause warrant for multiple felony counts related to drug trafficking prior to the search warrants, Fairborn Police said. A second suspect, Christopher E. Hall, 26, was arrested at a Dayton address on felony drug charges. Both suspects are being held at the Greene County jail on multiple felony charges.
During the execution of the search warrants, police said they seized more than $66,000 in cash; 17 guns; a crossbow; 1.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine; about a pound of a substance believed to be fentanyl; four pounds of marijuana and equipment for processing fentanyl.
Police said they are working with prosecutors for further charges and presenting the case to a grand jury.
While executing the search warrants, the task force was assisted by Dayton Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau, Fairborn R.E.R.T. members, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, City of Dayton Zoning Officials and the Dayton Humane Society.